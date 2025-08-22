Man arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend and attempting to kill current partner

The suspect posted the reasons for stabbing the women on social media.

A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Kgaugelo Marota, and the attempted murder of his current girlfriend in North West Province.

The arrest took place in the early hours of Friday morning in Carousel View, near Maubane.

Victim found with multiple stab wounds

According to the police, the body of 20-year-old Kgaugelo Marota was discovered with multiple stab wounds on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at a tavern in Maubane village.

“Marota was declared dead on the scene by emergency and medical rescue services (EMRS),” said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

Second victim hospitalised after stabbing

According to Myburgh, police investigations revealed that after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, the suspect returned to his residence.

There, he stabbed his current girlfriend, also 20 years old, multiple times.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is receiving medical treatment,” Myburgh stated.

Suspect posted motives on social media

Myburgh revealed a disturbing detail about the case.

“Following the incidents, the suspect posted the reasons behind his evil deeds on social media,” she said.

The social media posts provided investigators with additional evidence in building their case against the suspect.

Court appearance

The 26-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear before the Temba Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 25 August 2025.

He faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

The investigation into both incidents remains ongoing.

