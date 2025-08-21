Kidnapped teenager rescued from 22-year-old boyfriend in KZN

The girl's mother revealed that the man had previously attacked her daughter violently.

A 16-year-old girl was successfully rescued from her 22-year-old boyfriend and two accomplices who had kidnapped her in Mhlasini, KZN, on Wednesday.

The rescue operation was conducted by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officers after the teenager’s mother sought urgent assistance.

Mother’s desperate plea

According to Rusa, the teenager’s 32-year-old mother arrived at the Rusa Headquarters at approximately 10:32, desperately seeking help to locate her missing daughter.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram confirmed the details of the incident.

He said the mother told reaction officers that her child had been at home with her stepfather, preparing for school.

The situation took a turn when three males approached the property.

Kidnapping unfolds

The teenager immediately fled upon recognising one of the men as her boyfriend.

“Seeking refuge at a neighbour’s house, the girl was followed by the trio, who dragged her out and forced her to accompany them,” Balram explained.

The threat became even more serious when the true motive was revealed.

“One of the males revealed that they intended to murder her for her [alleged] infidelity towards her 22-year-old partner,” Balram stated.

Boyfriend’s history of violence

The mother’s fears were well-founded, given the boyfriend’s alleged violent history.

She revealed to Rusa that the man had previously attacked her daughter violently, making the mother believe her child was in immediate danger at the boyfriend’s home.

Rusa officers mobilised quickly upon receiving the report.

“They tactically approached the male’s home and spotted the couple in the veranda,” Balram stated.

Balram said officers observed a distressing scene upon arrival.

He said the female victim was visibly emotional and crying, while her boyfriend communicated with her in a raised voice.

Dramatic intervention

The rescue operation was carried out swiftly.

“First responders stormed the property and secured the teenager while other officers subdued the aggressive male,” Balram reported.

During questioning, officers uncovered the boyfriend’s motive for the kidnapping.

It was confirmed that the man suspected the teenage girl of infidelity and had kidnapped her to verify this information.

He had been assisted by two friends who had left the scene before the officers arrived.

Despite the serious nature of the incident, the suspect was released after both the mother and daughter declined to register a criminal case against him.

