Four people shot dead at informal settlement in Western Cape

By Faizel Patel

8 March 2026

The shooting occurred in Philippi East on Saturday night.

Four people have been shot and killed at an informal settlement in the Western Cape.

It is understood that the shooting occurred in Philippi East on Saturday night.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa they have police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets for investigation.

 “Three men and a woman were shot dead and another person injured in the Marikana informal settlement in a shooting incident on Saturday evening.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two gunmen entered the yard at approximately 21:30 on Disa Road and fired several shots. A woman who was injured during the shooting left before police arrived,” Potelwa said.

Investigation

Potelwa added that no arrests have been made.

“Provincial serious violent crime detectives have since taken over the investigation and a manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators of the act.

“Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111,” Potelwa said.

Informal settlement shooting

Last month, three people were shot dead in an informal settlement in the Western Cape.

The shooting occurred at Freedom Way in Joe Slovo, Milnerton, on Sunday night.

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they are investigating the triple murder following the shooting incident about 10.30pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members discovered a silver Toyota Avanza with multiple bullet holes. Inside the vehicle were the bodies of two adult females who were declared deceased on the scene. A few metres away, the body of a 36-year-old male was also found.”

Traut said the shooting may be taxi-related.

Manhunt

Meanwhile, Western Cape police are continuing their search and arresting those responsible for the murder of 33-year-old Islamic scholar Moulana (Ml) Mustaqeem Wanza.

Wanza was gunned down in New Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on the first night of Ramadan after returning from Taraweeh prayers at the Salaamudien Masjid.

He was allegedly shot eight times on Candy Tuft Street and declared dead at the scene.  

