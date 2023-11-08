Man appears in court after setting house alight with twin children inside

The 41-year-old man set his home on fire after an argument with his wife.

A 41-year-old man in Grootpan village, Limpopo, appeared before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of attempted murder and arson.

The case has been remanded to 20 November 2023, for a bail application.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the victim is the suspect’s wife. He said an argument between the couple started after the husband returned home drunk. The woman then left her home with two of their children to seek help from a nearby relative.

Arson

However, when she returned she discovered her home engulfed in flames – with her five-year-old twins trapped inside. She managed to rescue her children from the blaze, but one of them suffered burns on the head. Both children were then rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

Arrest

The husband was arrested on Monday, 6 November, 2023, in Grootpan village.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident. She urged all parents to prioritise the safety and well-being of their children.

Another attempted murder and arson charge

Meanwhile, Randfontein Herald reported that a man was convicted of arson and the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

Molaudi Nyama was convicted and slapped with a 10-year prison sentence by the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, October 27.

Randfontein police spokesperson Sergeant Carmen Hendricks explained that at about 8pm on 23 April 2023, the complainant had an argument with her boyfriend who then kicked her on her left leg and bit her on the back.