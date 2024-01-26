Man left dead outside Westbury church identified as kidnapped businessman

Police have revealed that the man found dumped in an open coffin in Westbury was kidnapped in eMalahleni.

Gauteng police have confirmed that a man found dead outside a Westbury church on Thursday was a Mpumalanga businessman who had been kidnapped.

Family in Joburg to identify body

According to Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo, the man had been identified as Kamlesh Singh, who had been kidnapped in eMalahleni earlier in January.

“His family from Mpumalanga were at the Hillbrow mortuary on Thursday afternoon to identify his body. We can confirm that this is the man that was kidnapped in Mpumalanga,” he said.

Masondo said police are investigating the cause of Singh’s death.

“We are looking into the matter together with the police from Mpumalanga,” he said.

The motive for his death is not yet clear.

ACDP councillor Ronald Harris, who was among those that reported the body outside the church, called on the police to find the culprits behind Singh’s murder.

“We hope the police find those that are behind this and we know that he was not killed in Westbury but it is traumatising to an already traumatised community to just dump a body like this,” he said.

Kidnapped at his business premises

The Citizen understands that Singh was kidnapped after receiving a call from someone who claimed to be a technician from the local municipality.

He was called to his business premises not far from his home. According to local newspapers Singh arranged to meet at his business premises the next day.

Singh was then ambushed by men in a grey Ford Kuga with cloned registration numbers. Two armed men wearing balaclavas forced Singh into the vehicle, which then headed towards Ga-Nala, leaving his car behind.

Anyone with information about Singh’s disappearance and death can contact the police’s Seargent Master Patel on 072 023 1395 or crime stop on 0860 0101 11. People are also encouraged to use the MySapsApp.