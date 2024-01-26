Suspected criminals killed in shootout with police in KZN

The suspects refused to stop, got out of their vehicle and opened fire towards the police who returned fire.

The shooting took place on Brackenhill Road in Hillcrest on Thursday evening. Picture: iStock

Two suspected criminals linked to a spate of murders have been shot dead in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

The shooting occurred on Brackenhill Road in Hillcrest on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) had operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who were on the police’s wanted list in connection with three counts of murder.

“The police officers spotted a vehicle which matched the description of the one which the suspects were said to have been travelling in. With their blue lights on, police officers signalled for the suspects’ vehicle to stop.”

Shootout

Netshiunda said the suspects refused to stop, got out of their vehicle and opened fire towards the police, who returned fire.

“Two suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. No police officer was injured during the shootout. The suspects were wanted in connection with a case of double murder in which two men were shot and killed outside a tavern in Molweni on 4 January.

“They were also suspected to be responsible for the murder of a 50-year-old man who was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on Windsor Road in Pinetown in November 2021. Two firearms with 21 rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

Inanda shootouts

There have been a series of shootouts with police in KZN this month. Last week, two suspects were fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Inanda.

The suspects were shot and killed by officers in the early hours of last Friday morning.

Netshiunda said the officers were following up on intelligence, which led them to a property in Inanda.

“A simultaneous operation at Eskebheni and Emaplazini in Inanda saw the police having to take cover from the suspects’ gunfire. Police returned fire, sparking a shootout. After the shootout at both crime scenes, two suspects, aged 34 and 39 years old, were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said.

This was the second shooting in the township in less than a week after six suspects died in a shootout with police officers at a house in Emachobeni.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said one police officer was grazed by a bullet on the hand.

