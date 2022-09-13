Man handed five life terms for killing five men at two KZN taverns

Citizen Reporter

The Scottburgh High Court in KwaZulu-Natal has sentenced Thulani ‘Ndende’ Nhlumayo to five life sentences for killing five men at two taverns in the Mankuntshane and Lamont areas of Margate in 2028.

The 48-year-old man was also handed fifteen years’ imprisonment for robbery, twelve years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm, ten years’ imprisonment for two counts of attempted murder and three years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, on 01 April 2018, one victim was shot dead and two other men sustained gunshot wounds when two men entered a tavern and began shooting.

The suspects then fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

On 16 April 2018, two men entered another tavern and shot four people after forcing them to lie on the floor. They were robbed before the suspects fled the scene.

Charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened at the Margate police station for investigation.

An intensive investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects.

Sanele Nhlumayo, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to twelve years’ imprisonment in 2019 at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

The second accused, Thulani ‘Ndende’ Nhlumayo was found guilty and sentenced on 08 September 2022.

In Gqeberha, police recovered 22 illegal firearms from criminals in the past week alone.

According to Col Priscilla Naidu, on Thursday, 08 September 2022 at about 08:30pm, SAPS Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members were patrolling in St Elizabeth Street in Ext 28 when they noticed a suspect acting suspiciously.

“Members conducted a search of the suspect, leading to the recovery of a firearm and seven rounds of ammunition. The 25-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition,” said Naidu.

In an unrelated incident, on Monday, SAPS Gelvandale Crime Prevention members responded to gunshots being heard at the corners of Martin and Kobus Road in Helenvale.

A 22-year-old suspect was spotted running towards Sagard Street with a firearm in his hand.

“While running, he tossed the firearm in the bushes. He was apprehended and a pistol and four rounds of ammunition were recovered. The suspect was detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Naidu.

Also on Monday, SAPS Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members were patrolling in Jennicker Street in Arcadia when they noticed three males standing in front of a house.

“When the members stopped their unmarked police vehicle, they noticed that one of the men had a firearm in his hand. The men, on realising that it was the police, ran into the house and locked the door.”

He was arrested and a 9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

All the confiscated firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.