Criminal syndicate bust: Man gets 10 years behind bars for stealing minerals worth R26m

The case against 10 other suspects will resume on 27 August 2026

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after stealing minerals worth R26 million from mining company Richards Bay Minerals.

The sentencing comes after the suspect, Sphamandla Mdletshe, entered into a plea agreement with the State.

Abandoned truck leads to investigation into stolen minerals

Mdletshe was arrested on 16 August 2025 in the North West Province after evading arrest for nearly a year.

“He was subsequently charged with theft of minerals and made several appearances before the Richards Bay Regional Court after abandoning his bail application,” said police spokesperson Lt Colonel Vincent Mukhathi.

Criminal syndicate

The investigation into the stolen minerals began when an abandoned truck loaded with zircon was found in the Kwambonambi area on 18 March 2024.

“A subsequent intelligence-driven operation at 46 Rana Road in Isipingo, Durban, led to the discovery of 500 bags of zircon, chlorine and other minerals belonging to Richards Bay Minerals, with an estimated value of R26 million,” said Mukhathi.

11 suspects arrested

According to the police, this led to an investigation into a criminal syndicate involved in the theft and illicit trade of minerals. Several suspects have since been arrested, including an alleged kingpin who is believed to have been selling the stolen minerals abroad.

“In total, 11 suspects were arrested and charged with offences including theft of minerals, money laundering and racketeering,” added Mukhathi.

The case against the 10 other suspects has been postponed to 27 August 2026 for a pre-trial conference.

Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, said Mdletshe’s sentence is important to deter organised crime.

“This sentence sends a strong message that those involved in the theft of our country’s mineral resources and other forms of organised crime will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice,” she said.

“We trust that it will serve as a deterrent to criminal syndicates that seek to undermine South Africa’s economy for personal gain.”