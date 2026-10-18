Man linked to high-profile murders killed by police

One of the cases the suspect was linked to was the murder of a police officer at a tavern

A man linked to several high-profile murder cases, including the death of a police officer, was shot dead in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The police said the suspect was shot while members of the tactical response team (TRT) conducted a follow-up with a suspect wanted in connection with a murder case.

Murder suspect shot after car chase

A high-speed chase began after the police officers saw him driving white Toyota single cab bakkie in Mbulawa Location, Mqanduli.

“When members attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped off, initiating a high-speed chase along the R411 towards Coffee Bay,” the police said.

Police said the suspect slowed down when he reached Mbulawa. He then pointed a gun at the police vehicle as it approached him.

“Perceiving an imminent threat to their lives, the members retaliated. The suspect sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.”

AK-47 recovered

No police members were injured during the shooting.

An AK-47 assault rifle with a filed-off serial number was recovered at the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was also impounded for further investigation.

Murder cases

Police have revealed that the dead suspect was a person of interest in multiple cases including:

A murder case in Thafalehashe, where the deceased was a suspect.

The murder of a police officer who was shot and killed at Eziko Tavern, in Mqanduli. The case is currently under investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

The police added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will conduct an investigation into the shooting, saying it is standard procedure.