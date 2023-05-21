Man nabbed for porn images overlaid with images of Ramaphosa, Cele

By Faizel Patel

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for pornographic images with overlaid faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele.

The man was handcuffed by the Hawks and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22 May 2023 for contravening the Cyber Crime Act 19 of 2020.

Porn images

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said an investigation into pornographic images of unknown individuals with superimposed faces of Ramaphosa, Cele and his wife had been launched at the beginning of May.

“The images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms.

“A 34-year-old suspect was traced and arrested in Azalea, Pietermaritzburg and his device that was allegedly used as well as sim cards were recovered in his possession.

“A multitude of pornographic images were allegedly found on his device,” Nkwalase said.

Arrest

The man was arrested by members of the Gauteng crimes against the state (CATS) team and the Hawks’ Pietermaritzburg-based serious organised crime investigation team on Sunday 21 May 2023.

CIT heist

Meanwhile, police arrested a gang of five suspected robbers in connection with cash-In-transit (CIT) and courier vehicle robberies.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 38, were arrested on Friday, 19 May 2023 at Emndeni in Soweto after police from Crime Intelligence and the Tactical Response Team received information that the armed suspects were en route to commit a robbery.

Equipment seized

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the criminals were found with a number of items including three rifles, a pistol, large amounts of ammunition, two cars that were reported to be hijacked and a vehicle jammer.

“The suspects will be charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of suspected hijacked motor vehicle. They are expected to appear before the Magistrates’ Court in due course,” Masondo said.

