JUST IN: Man shot dead outside Athlone Magistrate’s Court

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Tensions are high at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court after one person was killed.

The man was gunned down while entering the court on Friday morning.

Crime scene

Police were on scene and cordoned off the area as people, presumably the family of the man, broke down in tears. Nobody is being allowed into the court until the scene is cleared.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but it is believed to be gang-related.

This is not the first shooting at the Athlone Magistrates Court.

Taxi shooting

On Thursday, a 42-year-old off-duty police officer was shot and killed on Mgidlana Street in Asanda Village, Lwandle, near Strand.

It is understood that the officer, a taxi owner affiliated with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), was fatally shot by unknown gunmen.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the suspects are still at large.

“The deceased was driving down the street when unknown gunmen opened fire, fatally shooting him in the upper body. He lost control of his vehicle, which came to a halt against a residential fence.”

Manhunt

Pojie said the motive is believed to be taxi-related.

“The suspects have yet to be arrested. We urge anyone with information to contact Captain Lukhanyo Magadla of the Provincial Detectives Serious and Violent Crime on 082 411 3245, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.”

*This is a developing story

