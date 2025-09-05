Former police media officer re-arrested for firearm fraud

The suspicious transaction was escalated to the Hawks for investigation.

The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime team in Bellville, Western Cape, recently re-arrested a former police media liaison officer who failed to appear in court for charges related to obtaining a hunting rifle with a false firearm license.

Busie Linda Dyani, 50, was arrested on 3 September 2025 on a warrant after she skipped her trial proceedings.

The former Mfuleni South African Police Service (Saps) Media Liaison Officer now faces charges stemming from a 2019 incident where she allegedly used fraudulent documentation to purchase a firearm.

The original fraud case

The case dates back to 6 May 2019, when Dyani visited a registered firearms dealer in Stellenbosch while on duty and wearing her full police uniform.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said she allegedly produced a false firearm license to collect a Musgrave hunting rifle.

Dyani purchased the firearm on 9 April 2019, paying R9 000 for the weapon.

“It was reported that the dealer became suspicious of the license card as it was issued to a security company, but the purchase was for a hunting rifle,” Vukubi stated.

Firearm fraud investigation and arrests

The suspicious transaction was escalated to the Hawks for investigation.

Authorities discovered that Dyani had misrepresented herself to a security company, claiming she was the responsible person authorised to make the purchase.

“She was arrested and made a court appearance at Stellenbosch on 9 May 2019,” Vukubi stated.

Following Dyani’s apprehension, a second suspect came to light.

Further probing by the Hawks found that Makhenke Sokoyi, 39, had provided the false firearm license to Dyani.

Sokoyi was arrested immediately after the revelation.

Court proceedings and disappearance

The trial began on 6 July 2021 in the Stellenbosch Regional Court.

However, “Dyani failed to appear as the trial continued,” said Vukubi.

Her failure to present herself in court prompted the warrant for her arrest.

Recent arrest and next steps

On Wednesday, 3 September 2025, Dyani was traced to the Eastern Cape, where she was apprehended.

She appeared in transit at the East London Magistrates Court on 4 September 2025 and will be transported back to the Western Cape.

Dyani is scheduled to appear in the Paarl Regional Court on 8 September 2025 to face the outstanding charges.

“Accused 2, Sokoyi, is in custody on another unrelated matter,” Vukubi stated.

