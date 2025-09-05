Kgaugelo Marota murder: Accused abandons bail amid assault claims in prison

Following the alleged attack on Marota, Antonio allegedly stabbed Ikageng Kgadile, who was his partner at the time.

The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Kgaugelo Marota, has abandoned his bid for bail as his case was postponed to next month.

Lazarus Antonio made his second appearance in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court in Temba, Hammanskraal, on Friday.

He faces charges of murder and attempted murder after being arrested on 22 August in Carousel View in connection with Marota’s death.

Antonio is believed to have confessed on social media to stabbing his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend.

According to police in the North West, Marota’s body was discovered near a tavern in Maubane village with multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

She was laid to rest over the weekend. Authorities confirmed that Marota had obtained a protection order against Antonio prior to her killing.

Following the alleged attack on Marota, Antonio allegedly stabbed Ikageng Kgadile, who was his partner at the time, at his home.

Kgadile was rushed to hospital and survived the assault.

Kgaugelo Marota murder case postponed

During his first appearance on 25 August, the state had confirmed it would oppose bail, citing that Antonio posed a flight risk and a danger to society. However, on Friday, it was revealed that the accused chose not to pursue bail.

The court also heard that both the post-mortem report and the J88 medico-legal report — documenting injuries sustained by victims of violence — were still outstanding.

Magistrate Liezel Van Zyl postponed the matter to October for further investigations.

“You are then to remain in custody and to appear again on the 17th of October 2025 as you have abandoned bail,” the presiding officer said.

Outside the courtroom, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed an additional charge against Antonio.

“We added a charge of contravention of a protection order, which was granted [against] him by the very same court on the 12th of August,” she told the media.

Mahanjana explained that Antonio had “provisionally” abandoned his bail application.

She also addressed his allegations of assault at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

“He did make those allegations that he was assaulted at the correctional [centre] and the attorney did indicate that they have reported the matter so the [Department of Correctional Services] will deal with that part.”

On the strength of the case, she added: “In this case, there is prima facie evidence, hence the matter is enrolled and the accused is appearing in court.”

Family’s reaction

Marota’s uncle and family spokesperson, Zakes Seema, said he believed Antonio’s decision to drop his bail application reflected the gravity of the charges.

“I don’t think he just woke up and said, ‘No, I’m abandoning the bail’.

“He [wishes that] he could have it, but taking into account the fact that this is a very, very serious matter, I think he then decided not to proceed with it,” he said.

Seema further stressed that the murder was deliberate.

“He planned for it, and he knew what he was doing; that’s why he even filmed the whole situation and even confessed.

“For the justice system to say they are still investigating, I think it’s just a waste of time and state resources.”

The uncle added that the family’s only wish was for justice to be served.

