Man shot dead at Milpark hospital linked to earlier assassination — report  

The man killed at Milpark hospital on Wednesday night was allegedly a suspect in another high-profile assassination.

The victim of a shooting in the parking lot of a Johannesburg hospital has been linked to a high-profile ongoing investigation.

The man was shot on Wednesday evening in the parking lot of Netcare Milpark Hospital, in Johannesburg, shortly after 8pm.

Victim known to police

Police confirmed that they knew the identity of the victim but would not disclose it at this stage.

“I’m not at liberty to provide the victim’s information,” Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko told The Citizen on Friday.

Sibeko had earlier confirmed that the victim was a 45-year-old man and that he had been visiting a patient inside the hospital.

Netcare sent condolences to the family of the deceased, but was also unable to elaborate on the circumstances around the shooting.

“While we cannot share further details, the hospital is committed to assisting the police with their investigation,” stated Netcare spokesperson Lynne O’Connor.

News24 reported that multiple sources had confirmed the victim was named Burnett Hermanus, allegedly a suspect in the murder of liquidators Cloete and Thomas Murray.

The victim’s vehicle had been shot at 15 times before the suspects fled the scene.

The Murrays were murdered in March 2023, but no arrests have been made more than two years later.

On the second anniversary of their deaths, chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron slammed the slow pace of investigations.

The Murrays had been investigating financial fraud linked to state capture matters when they were gunned down in Midrand.

“This is a test case for police’s ability to investigate complex financial crime-related murders. If they fail here, it will reinforce the belief that the state is unable, or unwilling, to take on corruption-linked violence,” stated Cameron.

