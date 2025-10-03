Three foreign nationals arrested for murder of fellow countryman in Qwaqwa

They will remain in custody and are scheduled to reappear in court on 6 November 2025 for a formal bail application.

Three foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a fellow countryman in Kudumane Village, Qwaqwa, Free State.

The victim was beaten to death between 12 and 14 September 2025.

Authorities have not yet established why the killing occurred.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the first suspect, Teboho Mosebo (33), was taken into custody on 18 September 2025.

He appeared before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court the following day.

Community tip-off leads to arrest of remaining suspects

Detectives from Phuthaditjhaba traced the two remaining suspects to a home in Kudumane Village after receiving information from community members.

Officers arrested them on Monday, 29 September 2025, at approximately 6.10pm.

“The suspects, Ranyakane Paulos Motloung (21) and Tebello Ratlali (20), were both charged with murder and illegal immigration, and appeared before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on 1 October 2025,” said Mophiring.

All three accused have been confirmed as foreign nationals.

They will remain in custody and are scheduled to reappear in court on 6 November 2025 for a formal bail application.

