Manhunt launched after inmates break out through wall in Mpumalanga

Six suspects have escaped from the Lydenburg Police Station in Mpumalanga during the early hours of Saturday morning, prompting an urgent manhunt by law enforcement authorities.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that the inmates were being held on serious criminal charges before their escape.

These include murder, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as malicious damage to property.

Police have mobilised resources to recapture the fugitives.

“A manhunt has been launched to track down and re-arrest the suspects,” Saps stated.

How the escape was discovered

The breakout was discovered during a routine inspection when officers at the station noticed a leaking water pipe in one of the holding cells at the facility.

Reports state that upon further investigation, officers found a hole in the wall, which the suspects are believed to have used to break out of custody.

The police have not yet released additional details on how the suspects created the opening or what tools may have been used in the escape.

According to The Citizen’s sister paper, Mpumalanga News, it is alleged that the criminals damaged a washbasin to create their exit hole.

Manhunt launched for these inmates who escaped

Only four of the six inmates were initially identified. Furthermore, according to the Mpumalanga police, two of them are Mozambican nationals.

The escaped inmates who have been identified include Francisco Vasco Maganja (47), Fana Fenyane (38), Clayton Flank (37), and Sergio Laurenco Mandoza (34).

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said photos of Isaac Malope and France Malatjie were still outstanding and would be released at a later stage.

“We are experiencing some technical challenges at the moment. Hence, we only managed to download four photos. We are hopeful that we will have the others soon,” she said.

#sapsNW The Police have launched a manhunt after six suspects escaped from lawful custody at the Lydenburg Police Station in the early hours of today, Saturday 29 November 2025.



The suspects were arrested on various charges including murder, rape, possession of unlicenced… pic.twitter.com/61nc0kwcoD November 29, 2025

Public urged to assist investigation

Saps has issued an urgent appeal for community assistance in locating the escaped inmates. “Saps call on members of the public who may have information on the whereabouts of these suspects to come forward,” the police service stated.

Authorities have provided multiple channels through which concerned citizens can share information. “Information can be reported via #CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or send information via #MySAPSApp,” the SAPS advised.

The police service has assured potential informants of their safety and privacy.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

