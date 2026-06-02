JUST IN: Four killed, two injured in Nyanga mass shooting

The shooting is believed to be linked to the taxi industry.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating a fatal shooting believed to be taxi-related after four men were shot and killed in the Western Cape.

Mass shooting

The incident occurred in Nyanga on Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

“Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 8.30am, unknown suspects opened fire on a group of individuals at the corner of Moonwood Drive and Sheffield Road. Four adult males, whose ages are yet to be determined, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene, said police spokesperson Colonel André Traut

Traut said two other men were injured during the attack and were admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Manhunt

He said the suspects fled the scene and have not yet been identified.

“Provincial detectives attached to the Provincial SVC Taxi Unit are pursuing all available leads to identify and apprehend those responsible, while forensic experts are processing the crime scene and gathering evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Additional police deployments have been dispatched to the area to heighten security and maintain stability. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation,” Traut said.

Traut urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.

KZN shooting

Meanwhile, two suspected armed robbers were killed and one was injured in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle occurred in KwaMsane just after midnight on Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

According to police, officers in Hluhluwe received a report from a man whohad been robbed by armed suspects in the Hluhluwe policing area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded swiftly.

“The vehicle, which matched the description as relayed by the victim, was spotted driving along the N2 southbound. Police gave chase, and the Umkhanyakude District Task Team officers provided back-up.

Netshiunda said the chase continued from the Hluhluwe policing area to KwaMsane, where a shootout ensued between police and the suspects.