Four arrested for allegedly recruiting South Africans to fight in Russian military

Among those arrested is reportedly a senior media personality, though further details about the suspects' identities have not been disclosed at this stage.

Four suspects are scheduled to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being arrested on Friday for allegedly contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

The arrests were made after OR Tambo Saps alerted the Hawks to four men who were en route to Russia through the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Hawks, the individuals were intercepted and removed from the boarding gate after being flagged as suspicious, and were subsequently referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State section for further investigation.

Russian recruitment network uncovered

The Hawks said initial investigations indicated that a South African woman had allegedly been facilitating both the travel and the recruitment of the men into the Russian Federation’s military forces.

They added that coordination with intelligence structures and international counterparts is ongoing to determine the full extent of the network and any further potential security threats.

“A search and seizure warrant was executed for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the facilitation of the four men, as well as a fifth individual who had already departed South Africa for Russia,” the Hawks stated.

ALSO READ: Nkosazana Zuma lays charges against sister Duduzile over South Africans trapped in Ukraine

Additional arrests follow

The investigation expanded when the additional suspect arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, 27 November.

According to the unit, upon the suspect’s arrival, the individual was interviewed, during which further evidence was uncovered.

“This resulted in the arrest of three additional suspects on 28 November,” the Hawks said.

Furthermore, two backpacks and various electronic gadgets were confiscated during the operation for continued investigation.

The four suspects now face formal charges of allegedly contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Regulation Act.

Among those arrested is reportedly a senior media personality, though further details about the suspects’ identities have not been disclosed at this stage.

READ NEXT: This is why Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla got herself into trouble, allegedly recruiting South Africans to fight in the Russia-Ukraine conflict