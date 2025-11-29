News

Home » News

Four arrested for allegedly recruiting South Africans to fight in Russian military

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

29 November 2025

05:11 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Among those arrested is reportedly a senior media personality, though further details about the suspects' identities have not been disclosed at this stage.

Four arrested for allegedly recruiting South Africans to fight in Russian military/ Hawks

Picture: Jacques Nelles

Four suspects are scheduled to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being arrested on Friday for allegedly contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

The arrests were made after OR Tambo Saps alerted the Hawks to four men who were en route to Russia through the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Hawks, the individuals were intercepted and removed from the boarding gate after being flagged as suspicious, and were subsequently referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State section for further investigation.

Russian recruitment network uncovered

The Hawks said initial investigations indicated that a South African woman had allegedly been facilitating both the travel and the recruitment of the men into the Russian Federation’s military forces.

They added that coordination with intelligence structures and international counterparts is ongoing to determine the full extent of the network and any further potential security threats.

“A search and seizure warrant was executed for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the facilitation of the four men, as well as a fifth individual who had already departed South Africa for Russia,” the Hawks stated.

ALSO READ: Nkosazana Zuma lays charges against sister Duduzile over South Africans trapped in Ukraine

Additional arrests follow

The investigation expanded when the additional suspect arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, 27 November.

According to the unit, upon the suspect’s arrival, the individual was interviewed, during which further evidence was uncovered.

“This resulted in the arrest of three additional suspects on 28 November,” the Hawks said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Furthermore, two backpacks and various electronic gadgets were confiscated during the operation for continued investigation.

The four suspects now face formal charges of allegedly contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Regulation Act.

Among those arrested is reportedly a senior media personality, though further details about the suspects’ identities have not been disclosed at this stage.

READ NEXT: This is why Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla got herself into trouble, allegedly recruiting South Africans to fight in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Read more on these topics

arrest hawks Russia

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships