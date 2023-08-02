Manhunt launched for suspects who kidnapped and killed police officer

By Faizel Patel

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of a police officer in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga and his wife, who is also a police sergeant at KwaMbonambi Police Station, were inside their house at Phetane Reserve with a colleague when they were attacked on Tuesday, 1 August, evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Nestshiunda said the two armed suspects barged into the house and robbed the officers of their service pistols and cellphones.

“Information at our disposal indicate that the two armed suspects forced both Warrant Officer Ntinga and the clerk inside a vehicle which belonged to the clerk and drove off. The sergeant was left in the house unharmed.”

Body recovered

Netshiunda said the clerk, who works at Ntambanana Police Station, was found lying along the road with injuries.

“It is suspected that he was thrown out of a moving vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention. Warrant Officer Ntinga was found dead at Umsunduze River bank with multiple gunshot wounds. The vehicle was found abandoned in a sugarcane field, a short distance from where the police officer’s body was found.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has instructed the mobilisation of maximum resources to track and arrest the two suspects.

Police have appealed to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact their nearest police or call CrimeStop number 08600 10111.

Police officer killed

Last week, police arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of 32-year-old South African Police Services (Saps) officer Constable Siyabonga Thango.

Thango was among a group of crime prevention officers who were responding to a business robbery in Vosloorus on 21 July when he was fatally shot by armed suspects.

At the time of his death, he had been in the police service for five years having joined the organisation in 2018.

