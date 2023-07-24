Two suspects arrested for killing cop during robbery

By Faizel Patel

Guateng police arrested two suspects on Sunday in connection with the murder of 32-year-old South African Police Services (Saps) officer Constable Siyabonga Thango.

Thango was among a group of crime prevention officers who were responding to a business robbery in Vosloorus on Friday when he was fatally shot by armed suspects.

At the time of his death, he had five years of service having joined the organisation in 2018.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police launched a manhunt for the killers after the officer was gunned down.

“The investigating team mobilised all resources to apprehend his killers. On Sunday morning, the team followed up on information of the whereabouts of the killers, police pounced on them and a shootout ensued in Vosloorus.

“Two suspects, aged 27 and 29, were arrested and three firearms were recovered. The 27-year-old suspect later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.”

National Commissioner of the Saps General Fannie Masemola has commended the team investigating the murder of Constable Thango for the swift arrest of his killers.

Masemola said those behind the attacks and killing of police officers must receive the maximum prison sentence as these killings are an attack on the authority of the state.

“To Constable Thango, the South African Police Service flag does not move because the wind blows it, but because of the last breath of members like you who died protecting it. Thank you for your bravery, loyalty and the sacrifices you made to serve and protect the people of the Republic of South Africa.”

Saps officer found dead

Last week a 35-year-old Warrant Officer who went missing on Monday was found dead near Ventersdorp in North West province.

Warrant Officer Diphephenyane had 14 years of service with the police and was responsible for crime scene management.

Mathe said police are still searching for Diphephenyane’s vehicle.

“He was on official duty and had travelled to Rustenburg to testify in court but never made it. [The] state vehicle that he was travelling in has not been found, and police are still searching for it,” Mathe said.

