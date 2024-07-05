Three-year-old dies after being caught in parents’ love triangle

A 20-year-old female suspect has been arrested in connection with murder and attempted murder in Limpopo on Wednesday evening.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Moremadi Park, in Mankweng, apprehended the suspect after she reportedly killed a three-year-old child and burnt the toddler’s mother.

She appeared in Mankweng Magistrate Court on Friday, facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Lover’s quarrel leaves toddler dead

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect was a mistress. The alleged mistress engaged in a violent fight with the child’s mother, a 24-year-old woman, who is also the wife of the man she was seeing.

The man whom the women were allegedly fighting over is the one who called the police when the fight erupted.

“During the fight, the suspect who is also alleged to be the girlfriend of a foreign male national hit a three-year-old baby with a spade that led to her untimely death,” said Ledwaba.

The suspect subsequently attacked the mother with boiling water, causing severe burn wounds.

Girlfriend arrested

Police responded to a distress call at approximately 18:45 and found a three-year-old child lying on a bed with severe injuries.

Despite efforts by Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, while the wife was taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Citizen reached out to the police regarding the suspect’s court proceedings, correspondence will be updated once received.

