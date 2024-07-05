Limpopo ward councillor survives shooting

A ward councillor from Limpopo narrowly escaped death on Wednesday evening following a shooting incident at his home, where he was shot in the thigh.

Police have launched a massive manhunt in Dennilton for two unknown suspects who were involved in a shooting incident involving a ward councillor at Waalkraal Section at about 7.09pm on Wednesday.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the councillor was travelling with a friend in a Ford Ranger Club Cab bakkie through Kgaphamadi village when he came across a grey sedan parked in the middle of the road about 200 metres from his home.

Two strangers inside kitchen

Ledwaba added that the victim parked his car, went inside the house, and took cash from the house before proceeding to a nearby shop to buy cigarettes, and then returned to his house.

“Upon arrival, the victim found the occupants in the house with two male strangers inside the kitchen, armed with firearms. The victim allegedly managed to grab one of the suspects and used him as a shield to avoid being shot by the second suspect,” Ledwaba said.

“The scuffle continued, and the victim managed to run out of the house while the suspects were firing shots in his direction.”

The duo of suspects then left the house and fled the scene, and the ward councillor found that he was shot in the right thigh while another occupant in the house was shot in the pelvis.

Manhunt for two suspects

“Both victims were transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment,” Ledwaba said.

The police have asked anyone with information about the crime that may assist with an arrest, to urgently contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Benjamin Ntuli, on 082 303 9907, crime stop number 08600 10111, or the nearest police station or use MySAPSApp.

The police investigations are continuing.

