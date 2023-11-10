Manhunts underway as rampant crime wave grips three Limpopo districts

Police in Limpopo are investigating a series of robberies.

Limpopo police have initiated a manhunt for a man, in connection with a house robbery that occurred in Mhinga Zone 2 on Wednesday.

The victim, a 92-year-old woman, was reportedly robbed of an undisclosed sum of money around 03:20 in the morning while she slept. The assailant allegedly entered her residence, strangled her, and fled on foot after seizing the money.

“The police have immediately activated a manhunt for the suspect, and investigations are currently underway,” Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

Held at gunpoint

In a separate incident, Thohoyandou police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery with a firearm. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Ha-Mavhunda village outside Thohoyandou.

According to Mashaba, a police officer from SAPS Thohoyandou was allegedly robbed of his service-issued firearm at gunpoint while driving in his private vehicle.

“Information at this stage indicates the officer was accosted by a white motor vehicle bakkie of unnoticeable make and model,” Brigadier Mashaba stated.

“The victim was then threatened with a firearm and relieved of his service pistol, along with 15 live ammunition rounds and an undisclosed sum of money.”

Shot fired

Meanwhile, police in Maake have launched a massive manhunt for four men linked to a robbery on Tuesday at Burgersdorp village outside Tzaneen in the Mopani District.

A 34-year-old South African woman from Mhangweni village was stopped at a tuckshop when she and four Ethopian men were approached by the suspects in a blue Volkswagen Polo TSI.

The suspects allegedly robbed the Ethiopian nationals at gunpoint, taking an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones before fleeing the scene.

Upon police arrival, it was discovered that a rifle shot had been fired, although no injuries were reported.

Police are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigations.

