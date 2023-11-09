‘Criminals on a rampage during the festive season’

Police are investigating various armed robberies ahead of the festive season.

Police have warned South Africans to not carry large amount of cash during the upcoming festive season, warning crime is on the rise.



Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe made the plea after two women working at a local mortuary were robbed at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of money recently in the Tshilwavhusiku area.

“Criminals are on a rampage during this festive season, we encourage the public to use other methods of handling their finances than carrying huge amount of cash, methods such as electronic banking among others should be explored to minimize the number of robberies especially this festive season,” said Hadebe

Robbed and threatened

According to police, the victim were collecting monthly cash from some of their clients when two armed men driving a white polo classic parked next to them, threatened them with firearms, robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones, and took their car keys. The suspects fled the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

Hit with a firearm

Meanwhile, Hadebe has ordered a massive manhunt for suspects of business robbery that occurred at Tshilwavhusiku (Madodonga) and Modjadjiskloof Policing areas.

It is alleged the victim was at his shop in Tshilwavusiku, Madodonga, earlier this week when four unknown men entered. Two of the suspects were armed with firearms and demanded money from the victim, he refused, and they hit him with a firearm on his head.

One of the suspects jumped the counter and took cigarettes, groceries, and a cellphone. They then locked the victim inside the shop and ran away.