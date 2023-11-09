Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Shanice Naidoo

Digital Journalist

2 minute read

9 Nov 2023

03:18 pm

‘Criminals on a rampage during the festive season’

Police are investigating various armed robberies ahead of the festive season.

Police warn public of criminals this festive season.

Police are investigating various armed robberies ahead of the festive season. Picture: iStock

Police have warned South Africans to not carry large amount of cash during the upcoming festive season, warning crime is on the rise.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe made the plea after two women working at a local mortuary were robbed at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of money recently in the Tshilwavhusiku area.

“Criminals are on a rampage during this festive season, we encourage the public to use other methods of handling their finances than carrying huge amount of cash, methods such as electronic banking among others should be explored to minimize the number of robberies especially this festive season,” said Hadebe

READ ALSO: Armed robbery: One suspect killed, another wounded

Robbed and threatened

According to police, the victim were collecting monthly cash from some of their clients when two armed men driving a white polo classic parked next to them, threatened them with firearms, robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones, and took their car keys. The suspects fled the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

Hit with a firearm

Meanwhile, Hadebe has ordered a massive manhunt for suspects of business robbery that occurred at Tshilwavhusiku (Madodonga) and Modjadjiskloof Policing areas.

It is alleged the victim was at his shop in Tshilwavusiku, Madodonga, earlier this week when four unknown men entered. Two of the suspects were armed with firearms and demanded money from the victim, he refused, and they hit him with a firearm on his head.

READ ALSO: Equality in safety: Minister’s robbery and the fight against crime for all

One of the suspects jumped the counter and took cigarettes, groceries, and a cellphone. They then locked the victim inside the shop and ran away.

Read more on these topics

festive season Police robbery victim

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Judge slams lawyers in Senzo Meyiwa trial after sensitive information ‘shared’ with accused
News There’s a Springbok bus on my stoep! Trophy tour gate-crashes EC home
Crime Two shot dead in suspected hit outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Have you hugged a Bok today? Young fan meets his ‘Elizabedi’
News WATCH: Nelspruit school’s sanction called ‘inappropriate’ after pupil allegedly forced to drink urine
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe