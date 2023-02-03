10 people gunned down in separate mass shootings in Eastern Cape

Citizen Reporter

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana on Thursday said the two mass shootings occurred in the OR Tambo District.

The first incident took place at about 8pm, when unknown suspects entered a homestead in Thantseka location and fatally shot an elderly woman, 62, and her 13-year-old grandson.

“It is alleged that they then proceeded to the second house and shot and killed a 44-year-old woman. The deceased was the daughter of the elderly woman,” said Kinana in a statement.

The second unrelated incident happened at about 11.40pm, when unknown gunmen entered a rondavel in Qunu and opened fire on seven people. Four men and three women, between the ages of 32 and 46, were killed.

ALSO READ: Murder at Mangaung prison: Leaked report shows ‘Facebook rapist’ was dead before fire in cell

“All seven were fatally wounded. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

Investigations at an early stage

Kinana said investigations were at an early stage and the motive for the attack was unknown. No arrests were made.

Police could not establish whether the two incidents were linked, Kinana added.

“Police are on the hunt for suspects in both incidents. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the station commander of SAPS Bityi, Lt Col Lindile Maqungwana on 079 696 0708.”

The mass shootings come just days after seven people were shot dead and four others were wounded on Sunday evening, at a house party in KwaZakhele in Gqeberha.

No arrests have also been made in connection with the shooting.

NOW READ: Traditional healer charged with murder after helper finds employer in pool of blood