Body of missing Gqeberha woman Desiree Baartman found in stormwater drain

By Devina Haripersad

The body of missing Bethelsdorp woman, Desiree Baartman, has been found.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said her body was found on Tuesday night in a stormwater drain near Stanford Road, in the vicinity of the Jagtersvlakte area in Gqeberha.

“Bethelsdorp police, in conjunction with the K9 search and rescue and diving unit, successfully located and retrieved her remains at approximately 9pm,” Naidu said.

Naidu also said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Baartman, a 57-year-old mother, was reported missing on 14 June 2023, prompting search operations by law enforcement agencies and concerned members of the community.

She was last seen by her family on Friday, 9 June, when she left her residence on Nagel Street, Extension 29, Bethelsdorp. Concerns grew when she failed to return home.

Primary suspect

Her ex-husband, Johnny Baartman, was arrested on Monday, 19 June, and initially charged with attempted murder. However, he will now face a murder charge.

“Johnny Baartman was arrested on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday.”

Naidu said that while Desiree and Johnny were divorced, they continued to live together.

After conducting an investigation at the Baartman’s residence, police found evidence that suggested foul play on the former husband’s part. He was then taken in for questions.

“He faces charges of murder and obstructing the course of justice. Authorities will seek to present compelling evidence to support these allegations, reflecting the seriousness of the charges against him,” Naidu said.