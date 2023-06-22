Man nabbed for allegedly raping eight-year-old boy repeatedly for almost a year

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Police in Limpopo have arrested a man accused of raping an eight-year-old boy multiple times for almost a year.

The rape allegedly took place from 1 June 2022 until 26 May.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), a 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday following investigations.

‘Medical examination’

on Thursday, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the boy had showed signs of sexual abuse after he was taken out of his mother’s care.

“Police received a complaint on 3 May 2023, from the principal of a primary school in Modimolle, about a Grade 1 learner who was living in an unhygienic condition.

“They were also informed that the mother was confronted to improve the living conditions of the child, however, that did not happen.

“Unfortunately, on 26 May 2023, the minor was removed from his mother’s care and taken to a place of safety, at a children’s home in Modimolle. The boy was later allegedly taken for medical examination because he displayed symptoms of sexual abuse,” Ledwaba said in a statement.

Ledwaba indicated that police further conducted a forensic assessment that “proved beyond reasonable doubt” that the child was raped on several occasions.

“Police investigations immediately commenced and a 34-year-old male suspect was nabbed in Modimolle, in connection with the rape.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court, facing a charge of rape on Thursday.

Suspect sentenced for rape, robbery

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man has been slapped with life imprisonment following his conviction on rape and robbery charges.

Jackson Manamela had been arrested for raping an 84-year-old woman in May 2022.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was out on bail for housebreaking with the intention to steal and commit robbery at the same woman’s house, according to the police.

During his trial, the Mahwelereng Regional Court heard that Manamela found the 84-year-old woman cooking outside her shack at Millennium village when he stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors.

The suspect then dragged the elderly woman into the shack. “The suspect took her social grant card and R70 in cash before raping her. He then after fled the scene.

“Afterwards, the victim went to the neighbor’s house and informed them about the ordeal and police were immediately summoned to the scene. Robbery and rape cases were immediately opened and the suspect was subsequently apprehended after just three days, on 12 May,” Ledwaba said.

Manamela was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to three years behind bars for robbery.

He was also given life imprisonment for rape and a 15 year jail sentence for housebreaking with the intention to commit robbery.

The suspect’s sentences will run concurrently and he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.