Mother kills daughters and ‘abusive’ husband with rat poison

A woman convicted of poisoning and killing her husband and two daughters, and attempting to poison a third daughter, has been sentenced to 28 years behind bars.

Mamphepi Alina Mokoena, 31, murdered her husband Sofra Frans Pamplin, 49, their daughters Mamsy Portia Pamplin, 14, and Meikie Mokoena, 10, and tried to poison their third daughter, 11-year-old Lerato Aletta Mokoena.

Lerato was the only one to survive the ordeal.

Abuse allegations

In her plea agreement, Mokoena from Farm Tokka in the district of Bethlehem, Free State, said her marriage was volatile as she endured endless abuse from her husband.

She explained that she had gone into town on 17 June to buy a poison known as Temic, and told her sister, who was with her, that she was buying it to poison rats at their house.

In the early morning of 22 June, Mokoena prepared breakfast for the family. She poured the sachet of poison into a pot of beans soup and served it to her three children before they went to school.

Her husband took some of the poisoned soup to work for his lunch.

Mokoena also took some of the soup to work with the intention of eating it, but said she did not get a chance because her sister was present.

Children, husband rushed to hospital

Mokoena was called by the teachers at school after the three children fainted and were transported to a clinic.

Portia and Meikie died at the clinic, and Lerato was admitted to ICU at the Pherong District Hospital, where she recovered.

The husband also fell ill at work, and he was rushed to Dihlabeng Regional Hospital, but also died.

State prosecutor, Advocate Dansi Mpemvane, requested the court impose a hefty term of direct imprisonment on the accused, despite her plea of guilt.

“The interest of the society and the families of the deceased demand that such crimes be given a fitting punishment to deter others from committing such offences and to punish the accused for what she did,” Mpemvane said.

Mokoeana will serve 28 years in prison after Judge Pitso Molitsoane ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

The National Prosecuting Authority applauded Warrant Officer Nkosana Radebe, a detective from Bethlehem, for thorough investigating that led to the conviction of the accused.

