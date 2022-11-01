Daily news update: Finetown shooting, sex worker murder case and new inspector-general for country’s spies

Citizen Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the Finetown shooting on Monday and wanted to know how it was possible to rob street vendors selling chicken feet.

Six people have been confirmed dead and five others injured after a mass shooting in Finetown, Ennerdale on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the suspects allegedly attempted to rob street vendors selling chicken feet.

Muridili later confirmed three men and one woman died at the scene, while two women succumbed to their injuries at hospital.

Five other people – four men and a woman – had been treated for gunshot wounds as well.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi appears on murder charges at the Johannesburg Magistrates court, 31 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the 20-year-old arrested in connection with the murder of six sex workers, applied for bail at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning, before changing his mind on the matter halfway through.

Mkhwanazi was arrested after six bodies were discovered in a building in Johannesburg earlier this month.

To date, Mkhwanazi has been charged with only one count of murder, as the state reportedly doesn’t have enough evidence to link him to the rest as yet.

Mkhwanazi on Monday made an appearance at the magistrate’s court but abandoned his bail application.

The case continues and he will be charged with one count of murder.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel as Inspector-General of Intelligence. Picture: Twitter/@sagovnews

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel as the new inspector-general of intelligence (IGI).

He will start in the new role on 1 November 2022.

Fazel succeeds former IGI Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, whose term ended on 15 March 2022.

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) commenced interviews in early February, ahead of the conclusion of Dintwe’s term. The post received 25 applications.

In September, parliament approved the appointment of Fazel in terms of Section 7(1) of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act.

Late radio broadcaster and media personality, Jeremy Mansfield. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Tributes have poured in for the late radio and media personality legend, Jeremy Mansfield.

Mansfield passed away in the early hours of Monday morning, after he lost his battle with liver cancer. He was 59.

Radio station HOT 102.7FM joined fans and colleagues in mourning the death of the star.

Releasing a statement, the radio station highlighted his philanthropic projects such as HOT FM’s Hot Cares Christmas, a project that changed the lives of many less-fortunate people.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT102.7FM, said Mansfield changed the radio landscape “and was the benchmark for so many other radio presenters who came after him”.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala wants to defend the Champions League trophy. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns will begin their Caf Women’s Champions League defence with a clash against Bayesla Queens at Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Monday.

Coach Jerry Tshabalala knows that teams will be aiming for their scalp, but he is aiming for a positive start.

Tshabalala’s Sundowns Ladies won the women’s Champions League in its first edition last year following a great performance at the continental tournament.

Banyana Ba Style sailed to victory at the competition without a loss, winning all of their group stagesgames and going on to the final without even conceding a goal.

This time around, Tshabalala knows that things are likely to change, but they will be looking to repeat what they did last year.