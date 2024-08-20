Mpumalanga family murders: Sisters, mother arrested in separate incidents

Four siblings are accused of murdering their father and police attended to a suspicious death involving an infant in a separate incident.

Five people have been arrested in Mpumalanga in connection with two separate alleged murder incidents.

A 33-year-old mother was arrested on 19 August suspected of poisoning her infant, while four siblings were arrested after their father was found with multiple gunshot wounds on 17 August.

The siblings are expected to appear before the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and the mother of the infant in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court.

Father found dead on couch

Police attended a suspected murder scene in Balfour on Saturday morning after receiving a call from concerned community members.

A 71-year-old man was found lifeless on his couch, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds, with empty cartridges scattered across the scene.

“Preliminary information revealed that the victim previously applied for, and was granted, a protection order against his children,” confirmed Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

This prompted further investigation which immediately led authorities to Heidelberg in Gauteng.

There, they arrested the victim’s three daughters and one son. The four suspects are aged between 36 and 45.

Mother accused of poisoning infant

Meanwhile, a mother was arrested after a funeral parlour alerted the police about a suspicious death in Boikhutso Trust outside Bushbuckridge.

The mother was with her eight-month-old child at the funeral parlour when the staff called the police as they believed the child had been poisoned.

“On arrival at the scene, the men and women in blue discovered the infant lying motionless, with the mother present,” confirmed Mdhluli.

“The motive behind the incident is unknown at this stage and it will form part of the investigation. The public will be updated as further information becomes available,” he added.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed his disappointment at the death of the child.

“The law should surely deal decisively with any person who harms children, regardless of any excuse that one may think of,” Mkhwanazi stated.

