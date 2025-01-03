Eastern Cape man in hospital after community beat him for allegedly strangling partner to death

A 47-year-old man is under police guard in an Eastern Cape hospital after community members assaulted him in a mob justice attack.

According to police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo, the suspect allegedly used a belt to strangle his 40-year-old girlfriend to death.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 am on Tuesday in Mancam locality, Mqanduli.

“The information in police records indicate that the suspect was assaulted by the community prior to his arrest,” Matyolo said in a statement.

The suspect will appear in Mqanduli Magistrate’s Court once medically fit to do so.

In an unrelated incident in the same district, police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old wife in Nkonkweni locality, Qumbu, on Monday night.

“It is alleged that on Monday, 30 December 2024 at about 23:00 at Nkonkweni locality in Qumbu, a 32-year-old man murdered his 24-year-old wife, following his suspicion of infidelity,” said Matyolo.

The suspect was due to appear in court this week on a charge of murder.

Police condemn violence

While acknowledging community anger over gender-based violence, police warned residents against vigilantism and taking the law into their own hands.

OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Norman Modishana condemned both incidents, expressing shock at the deaths of “two women, whose lives perished in the hands of those who promised to love and protect them.”

“These heinous acts of GBVF, especially against the vulnerable people in our societies must come to an end.

“As police, we will never rest until we conquer the fight against gender-based violence and femicide,” said Modishana.

