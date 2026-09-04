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Murder, robberies and illegal firearms tarnish private security reputation

Picture of Sipho Mabena

By Sipho Mabena

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

4 September 2026

06:30 am

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Police seized 100 illegal firearms at Soweto security company as Psira faces challenge identifying risks beyond registration.

Murder, robberies, and illegal firearms tarnish private security reputation

A security officer embodies authority and responsibility, a reminder that protection demands more integrity. Picture: Gallo Images

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A string of arrests and investigations involving private security officers has raised questions about what happens when those entrusted with providing security become suspects themselves.

From allegations of murder and cash-in-transit robberies to illegal firearms and questions about regulatory compliance, some private security companies have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

String of arrests involving private security officers

Experts have argued that for the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira), the challenge is not simply registering companies and security officers, but identifying potential risks.

Over a week ago, police seized 100 illegal firearms and ammunition at a security company in Soweto.

Evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has placed alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s CAT VIP Protection at the centre of the blurring of boundaries between private security and public law enforcement.

The company seemingly had a close relationship with the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, including VIP protection, crime prevention and other policing functions.

Matlala is implicated in two major criminal cases of fraud, corruption and money laundering, arising from the R228 million South African Police Service health care tender.

Blur between private security and publc law enforcement

He is also standing trial with four co-accused on 25 charges linked to three alleged assassination attempts.

Last October, KwaZulu-Natal security boss Bruce Mhlongo was arrested in connection with the 2022 murder of school teacher Thabani Zondi.

In Limpopo, another security company director, Makopole Mathunyane, was arrested in December following a joint operation involving the Hawks and Psira.

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According to police, the company was operating with unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Two rifles, a pump-action firearm and ammunition were seized during the operation.

In November 2024, Eastern Cape security boss Thembinkosi Yanta and an employee were arrested after police allegedly found unlicensed firearms and ammunition in their vehicle.

Arrests

Another case involved Mark Kannemeyer, a senior private security company official, who was arrested during a sting operation in November 2024 during which he allegedly attempted to sell a firearm to undercover officers.

In January 2023, a security company boss was arrested after police recovered vehicles allegedly used in an attempted cash-intransit robbery near Boipatong in the Vaal.

Psira spokesperson Bonang Kleinbooi had not commented by the time of publishing.

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