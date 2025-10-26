One killed in drive-by shooting in Pinetown, Durban

It is understood that the person was shot outside the gate of an apartment complex

One person has been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting.

It is understood that the person was shot outside the gate of an apartment complex

Paramedics said they received numerous calls of a shooting incident at Bamboo Lane in Pinetown, West of Durban

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on scene just after 11:20am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Saps already in attendance with the road closed off. Paramedics were shown to a man who had been shot numerous times on the side of the road.

“Paramedics assessed the man believed to be in his fifties, however, he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, Saps will be investigating further.

This is the second shooting in KZN in less than a week.

Last week, one person was shot dead and another injured in an apparent hit in KZN

Jameison said they received a call about the shooting just before 9:30am on Tuesday morning.

He said the shooting occurred on Argyle Road near Umgeni Road in the Durban CBD.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage, as they found that a vehicle had been shot at numerous times, leaving both the driver and passenger with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Paramedics assessed the two men, believed to be in their 30s and 40s. However, one of them, the passenger, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the driver had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was in a critical condition.

“Once he had been stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required at this stage.”

Police were on scene for further investigations.

