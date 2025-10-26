Cuban doctor arrested for stealing medication from Limpopo hospital

The doctor was arrested after returning from Cuba.

Police have arrested a 54-year-old Cuban national medical doctor for stealing medication at a hospital in Limpopo.

Dr Yamilet Castaneda appeared before the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

She was arrested earlier this month after returning from Cuba.

Charges

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Castaneda is facing a charge of theft of medication from Thabazimbi Hospital.

“She was released on warning, and the case was postponed to Tuesday, 28 November 2025, for further investigation.”

Stealing meds

Ledwaba said the incident occurred when a security officer at the hospital’s main gate conducted a routine search and found unauthorized medication in the suspect’s bag.

“The suspect was taken back to her office, where additional medication was discovered during a further search.

“The matter was reported to the police, and following investigations, the suspect was arrested upon her return to South Africa on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, after reportedly travelling to Cuba,” Ledwaba said.

