Operation Prosper nets 1,149 suspects, 25 illegal firearms

The nationwide operation was led jointly by the Saps and the South African National Defence Force.

The South African Police Service (Saps) crackdown on illegal mining and organised crime has intensified, with 1,149 suspects arrested.

Police also confiscated 25 illegal firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition during intelligence-driven operations conducted under Operation Prosper in June.

Operation

The nationwide operation, led jointly by the Saps and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), targeted illegal mining syndicates, organised crime and gang-related violence across several provinces.

Saps spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said the latest arrests demonstrate government’s determination to dismantle criminal networks operating in affected communities.

“These arrests reflect government’s unwavering determination to deal decisively with illicit mining activities and gang violence-related crimes in the affected provinces, marking significant progress in ensuring public safety and reinforcing the authority of the state,” said Mukhathi.

Offences

According to Mukhathi, suspects were arrested for a range of serious offences, including illegal mining, murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of gold-bearing material, contravention of the Immigration Act and possession of suspected stolen property.

Among those arrested were 212 suspects for drug-related offences, 269 for contravening the Immigration Act, 183 for illegal liquor trading, 12 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and 10 for illegal possession of ammunition.

Firearms

Police and soldiers also recovered 25 illegal and unlicensed firearms, 238 rounds of ammunition, 95 dangerous weapons, a recovered truck, gold-bearing material and quantities of dagga, heroin, mandrax and CAT.

Authorities also confiscated 46 generators, 10 pieces of heavy-duty machinery, 324 phendukas, 51 gas bottles and seven cutting torches used in illegal mining operations.

Provincial breakdown

Gauteng recorded some of the biggest successes, with 217 suspects arrested at Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria, 121 in Randfontein, and another 70 in Mohlakeng earlier this month.

In the Western Cape, joint operations across 17 high-crime precincts resulted in 1,054 arrests linked to gang violence and other serious offences.

“Operation Prosper members remain focused and heavily guided by ongoing intelligence to maximise impact and fulfil its intent to combat organised criminal networks and gang violence-related crimes in hotspot provinces,” Mukhathi said.

Investigations are continuing.