10 Sep 2024

Operation Vala Umgodi: Three, including foreign nationals, arrested for illicit mining in Kimberly

Illegal mining suspects arrested following a tip-off.

Three arrested for illicit mining in Kimberly

Suspected illegal mining equipment found by the Saps. Picture: Saps/Supplied

Three suspects were arrested and charged for the possession of illegal mining equipment in the Northern Cape on Saturday, 7 September.

According to Northern Cape South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Sergeant Merapelo Pilane, it was later found that two of the suspects were in the country illegally. They were then charged with the Contravention of Immigration laws.

“Suspects are expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court either Tuesday,” said Pilane speaking to The Citizen.

‘Clampdown on illicit mining activities’

SAPS reports highlight that the multi-disciplinary team of Operation Vala Umgodi, comprising different stakeholders, were conducting disruptive actions and high-visibility patrols around the illegal mining area in Kleinzee.

“While conducting stop and searches in the Bontekooi informal settlement, the members came across three men in possession of suspected illegal mining implements,” Pilane said.

The multi-disciplinary team of Operation Vala Umgodi continues to clamp down on illicit mining activities in the Namakwa district.

Homeowner and accomplice court case for illegal mining

In another illegal mining case, 65-year-old Nthabisseng Tsimane and 31-year-old Tshepang Evans Kgasago appeared before Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday for their first court appearance.

The two were arrested for illegal mining, tampering with and damaging essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen goods.

Their case was postponed to 16 September 2024, for formal bail applications.

“The case of the other eight suspects is still in process,” said Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

According to Funani, the “homeowner and his 31-year-old friend” were arrested in the early hours on 5 September, at Nkandla informal settlement near Khuseleka mine.

According to a SAPS statement, the Tlhabane Visible Policing, Royal Bafokeng Tactical Team and Rustenburg Public Safety were acting on a tip-off.

It is alleged that the homeowner allowed a group of men to utilise a hole in one of the bedrooms as an entrance to the nearby Khuseleka mine shaft.

“Upon noticing the police, an unconfirmed number of men entered and disappeared into the man-made hole in the bedroom, while the other two including the owner of the house, were arrested,” she said.

Funani said the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrests and thanked the team for their concerted efforts in addressing illegal mining activities.

illegal immigrants illegal mining Northern Cape South African Police Service (SAPS)

