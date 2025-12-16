Police arrest nearly 19 000 suspects, confiscate 46 000 litres of alcohol in festive season crackdown

Saps said the operations focused on enhancing public safety and asserting state authority during the festive season.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested 18 781 suspects and seized contraband goods worth more than R37 million in a single week as part of its nationwide Safer Festive Season Operation.

According to the police, the arrests and seizures were made from 8 to 14 December during operations conducted alongside Operation Shanela II.

“Saps arrested 18 781 suspects for various offences and confiscated 46 021 litres of alcohol,” the police said in a media statement on Monday.

Wanted suspects tracked and arrested

Saps said the operations focused on enhancing public safety and asserting state authority during the festive season.

“A total of 2 716 wanted individuals were tracked down and arrested for serious and violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape, car hijackings, sexual offences, house and business robberies,” Saps said.

Police also arrested 1 030 suspects for the illegal liquor trade and a further 1 210 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

ALSO READ: KZN man gets double life for taxi assistant’s murder, attempted murder of taxi boss

GBVF arrests intensified

Saps said it continued to intensify gender-based violence and femicide operations during the reporting period.

“Saps is also continuing to intensify its gender-based violence and femicide operations, which led to the arrests of 183 suspects for rape,” the police said.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of rape arrests with 48 suspects, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 38.

ALSO READ: Three arrested with explosives on N12 near Stilfontein

Murder, drugs and firearms dominate arrests

Nationally, police arrested 164 suspects for murder during the past week.

“Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of arrests with 38, followed by Gauteng with 37, KwaZulu-Natal with 37 and the Western Cape with 20,” Saps said.

A further 127 suspects were arrested for attempted murder, while 1 856 were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Drug-related arrests remained high, with 2 528 suspects arrested for the possession of drugs and another 362 for dealing in drugs.

“The Western Cape recorded the highest number of arrests with 1 045, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 447, Gauteng with 340 and the Eastern Cape with 332,” the statement said.

Police also arrested 134 suspects for illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and 464 for possession of dangerous weapons.

ALSO READ: Manhunt launched after fatal stabbing and house robbery in Limpopo

High-profile takedowns across provinces

Saps said significant seizures were made during the operations.

“A total of 141 unlicensed firearms and 2 486 rounds of ammunition were seized within a week,” police said, adding that “contraband goods worth more than R37 million were seized” and “62 stolen and hijacked vehicles were recovered”.

Among the major takedowns, Saps said three suspected illegal miners were arrested in Bapong, where police seized 10 excavators and other mining equipment.

In Gauteng, police said they confiscated more than 63 000 counterfeit items worth over R37.6 million.

Saps also confirmed that two suspected blue-light robbers were shot and killed following a high-speed chase and shootout in Parys.

“Two suspects were found wearing police uniforms,” the statement said, adding that officers recovered unlicensed firearms, Saps insignia, blue lights, sirens and false registration numbers.

Saps said the Safer Festive Season Operation will continue nationwide throughout the holiday period.

NOW READ: Gauteng police shoot and kill hijacking suspects in Parys