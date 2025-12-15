JUST IN: Gauteng police shoot and kill hijacking suspects in Parys

The suspects were allegedly dressed in South African Police Service (Saps) uniform.

Two suspects have been shot dead during a high-speed chase in the Free State.

It is understood that the shootout occurred with Gauteng police and private security in Parys early on Monday morning.

Fake cops

The suspects were allegedly dressed in South African Police Service (Saps) uniform.

Officers also recovered firearms and blue lights.

It is believed that the men are responsible for scores of hijackings and posed as police officers.

Free State police have confirmed the shooting to The Citizen, but said Gauteng police would provide more details on the shooting incident.

JUST IN:



Two suspects have been shot dead after a high-speed chase & shootout with Gauteng police & private security in Parys, Free State.



The suspects were dressed in SAPS uniform. Firearms & blue lights also recovered.



The men are responsible for scores of hijackings and… — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 15, 2025

*This is a developing story.

ALSO READ: Teenager and three others stripped naked and killed in Diepkloof mob justice attack