Police arrest man for allegedly interfering with VIP motorcade

The suspect faces a charge of reckless and negligent driving.

The police and traffic officials warned the man to stay away from the convoy but he allegedly ignored the warning. Picture: iStock

Gauteng police arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly interfering with a convoy transporting a foreign VIP dignitary to Lanseria International Airport on Sunday morning.

It is understood the man was handcuffed for reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly interfered with a motorcade for the deputy president of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) country.

Warning

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspect faces a charge of reckless and negligent driving.

“The man who is expected to appear before the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning was warned by traffic officials and Saps members escorting the VIP to stay away from the convoy but he allegedly ignored warning signs.

“He allegedly tried to enter the motorcade and on his third attempt, police pulled him over and arrested him,” said Mathe.

She said National Road Traffic Act is clear that vehicles displaying a blue light, have absolute right of way when it is safe to do so.

“Motorists are urged to give way for them.”

Mashatile VIP cops

Last year, eight VIP protection officers of Deputy President Paul Mashatile were arrested after a widely circulated video on social media showed them brandishing rifles and pistols – jumping out of a BMW X5 and attacking the occupants of a VW Polo on the side of the N1 highway in July.

The officers were released on R10 000 bail each.

CIT heist

Meanwhile, two robbers have been killed in a dramatic shootout with police after an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

The suspects intended to bomb the van in Dobsonville on Saturday night.

Mathe said officers received information of a planned attack and proceeded to the scene where they confronted the criminals.

According to Mathe, the suspects were intercepted before they could execute their plan to bomb the CIT cash van. Upon arrival, Saps members were met by gunfire from suspects, and members returned fire.

“Two suspects were fatally wounded. Police recovered an R5 rifle, three AK47s and three vehicles that were used in the commission of the crime,” Mathe said.

