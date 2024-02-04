WATCH: Two robbers shot dead in foiled CIT heist in Soweto

Police said the suspects were intercepted by officers before they could execute their CIT heist.

The suspects intended to bomb the van in Dobsonville on Saturday night. Photo: Saps

Two robbers have been killed in dramatic shootout with police after an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

The suspects intended to bomb the van in Dobsonville on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers received information of planned attack and proceeded to the scene where they confronted the criminals.

Watch: Scenes from the foiled CIT heist in Dobsonville

1 body shot dead by hail of bullets pic.twitter.com/EON6SPfaS7 February 4, 2024

Shootout

“The suspects were intercepted before they could execute their plan to bomb a CIT cash van. Upon arrival, Saps members were met by gunfire from suspects, and members returned fire.

“Two suspects were fatally wounded. Police recovered an R5 rifle, three AK47s and three vehicles that were used in the commission of the crime,” Mathe said.

Violent crime

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said police will continue to deal decisively with CIT heists, as well as serious and violent crime.

“Our intelligence operators are on the ground, our teams are on high alert. We cannot rule with criminals, it’s either them or us. Our focus is to ensure the safety and security of law abiding citizens.

“We will continue to sharpen our focus and clamp down on serious and violent crime with a view to apprehend and ensure successful conviction of those behind CIT crimes in the country,” Masemola said.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects who fled the scene on foot and have urged anyone with information to contact the Dobsonville police station.

West gang members killed

In a separate incident, three suspects believed to be members of the West Gang were killed in a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police last week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they received intelligence that a group involved in serious crimes including murders committed in the Inanda area were hiding at Lungelani informal settlement in La Mercy.

“Realising that they were surrounded, the suspects opened fire at the police and a shootout ensued. Three suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout and two pistols were found in the possession of the suspects. It is believed that other members of the group managed to escape during the shooting.”

Naicker said the search of other suspects who have been terrorising the residents of KwaZulu-Natal continues.

