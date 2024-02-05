Limpopo teen (15) up for murder

The boy has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old after he allegedly stabbed him in the upper body.

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 15-year-old boy for stabbing and killing a 17-year-old teenager at a tavern in the early hours of Sunday 4 February 2024.

Police were called to the scene and on arrival at the tavern, the victim had already been transported to a local clinic by the tavern owner.

“They proceeded to the clinic and, upon arrival, the medical examiner, certified the victim dead. Preliminary investigation found that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object in his upper body,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Police opened a case of murder and traced the suspect who was arrested the same day.

They said the motive for this incident is unknown and the investigation is still continuing.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, has condemned the incident, pointing out that parents need to take their rightful positions and exercise their responsibility to avoid a repeat of these incidents.

The arrested suspect will soon appear before the Phalala Magistrate’s Court.

Man stabs victim for fighting with his mother

Meanwhile, in a separate incident police in Bela Bela arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a male victim who was fighting with his mother on Friday 2 February at Bela Bela next to a tavern.

Police were alerted about murder incident after the victim died in hospital in the early hours of Friday.

Preliminary reports indicated that the suspect was at his house when one of his neighbours notified him that someone was assaulting his mother next to a local tavern.

“He immediately grabbed a knife and rushed to the scene. He found the male victim arguing with his mother. He pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim on his upper body, and fled the scene,” said Ledwaba.

Emergency medical personnel were alerted and transported the victim to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested at his residence and was charged murder. He allegedly also handed the weapon he used during the murder incident.