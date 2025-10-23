Police arrest five wanted suspects hours before planned murder in KZN

The suspects aged between 21 and 25 years were handcuffed at KwaNgcolosi.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have arrested five suspects just hours before they were about to commit a murder.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 25 years, were handcuffed at KwaNgcolosi on Wednesday.

Intelligence operation

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the suspects were arrested for murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition during an intelligence-driven operation.

“On 21 October, members of the Crime Intelligence Unit gathered information on suspects who were wanted for the murder of Sibongiseni Mkhize and Squmane Gasa, who were shot and killed on Wednesday,18 January at the Embo area.

Arrest

Ngcobo said the information was relayed to the Provincial Task Team, who proceeded to KwaNgcolosi for an operation.

“Upon arrival, police found five men who were inside the house. During the subsequent search, police recovered a firearm and ammunition

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were planning to commit a murder just before the police pounced on them. The suspects were then arrested, and they were positively identified as being linked to several housebreaking cases in the area,” Ngcobo said.

Ngcobo said the suspects are expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 23 October.

Mass shooting suspect

Meanwhile, a suspect involved in the deadly mass shooting at a tavern near Tshwane is expected to make his first appearance at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations, working together with members from Saps Bronkhorstpruit, pounced on the suspect on Tuesday.

“The suspect was arrested during a tracing operation on 21 October in Zithobeni, the township where the incident happened. He will be appearing before the Bronkhorstpruit Magistrate’s Court on 23 October, facing charges of five counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, on Sunday morning, 5 October.

Six others were wounded during the attack.

