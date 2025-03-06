Police seize R15m worth of medicines at Tshwane storage facility

The confiscated items included scheduled medicine, steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs.

The drug bust in Derdepoort, Pretoria on Wednesday. Picture: Saps

Police in Gauteng have seized a cocktail of drugs in Pretoria.

It is understood that a team of detectives from the Saps national organised crime investigation narcotics unit discovered a significant quantity of scheduled medicine, steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) at a self-storage facility in Derdepoort, Pretoria, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the estimated street value of the confiscated substances is R15 million.

Drug syndicate

This success follows a recent breakthrough in which the team uncovered a drug syndicate, leading to the arrest of six suspects on 11 February 2025.

“Charges against two of the suspects have been provisionally withdrawn. Follow-up investigations into this syndicate’s activities led the team to the identified storage facility.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the syndicate was operating an online platform to trade and distribute scheduled medicine, steroids, stimulants, and other illicit substances to consumers,” Van Wyk said

She added that investigations remain ongoing.

Picture: Saps

Drug lab

In a separate operation, Gauteng police executed a search and seizure warrant in the West Rand at a farm in Westonaria.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said a clandestine drug laboratory was discovered by officers.

“Drug manufacturing equipment and chemicals, as well as final product suspected to be mandrax, were found.”

Picture: Saps

Drug mules

Earlier this week, Gauteng police arrested a Nigerian drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

Van Wyk said the 55-year-old suspect is facing charges of drug trafficking.

“The suspect had just landed from Saõ Paulo, Brazil, when he was intercepted by police. A medical X-ray revealed that the mule had swallowed multiple objects suspected to be bullets containing cocaine.”

OR Tambo airport

There has been a spate of drug traffickers arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in the last few months.

Last month, police arrested two drug mules and seized cocaine with an estimated street value of R7.5 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

