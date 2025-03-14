‘Unusual behaviour’: George cops investigating ‘tik in party pack’ incident

According to the parents, their child tested positive for the drug tik after eating items from a party pack.

A young child has allegedly tested positive for tik (crystal meth) after consuming edibles from a party pack bought at a sweet shop in George.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies confirmed to The Citizen that the parents of the child opened a case at the George police station following the alleged incident on Friday, 7 March 2025.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and the origin of the substance is being established.

George Herald reported that, according to a WhatsApp message sent from the early learning centre following the incident, children from one of the classes were sent home with the party packs.

“On Friday [7 March], we had a couple of parties at school,” read the message sent to parents. “Party packs from one of the classes were sent home [unopened] with the children because they’d had lots of cake.”

‘Unusual behaviour’

The message further stated that one of the children who ate three items from the party pack, subsequently exhibited such “unusual behaviour” that the parents took the child to be examined at a hospital.

“After numerous tests, the child tested positive for ‘tik’ in the system,” the school’s message read. “Thankfully the child is now 100% fine.”

The learning centre also added that it would no longer be allowing party packs at the school.

“From now on, we will only allow cake or cupcakes,” the message read.

No similar cases reported in George area

“The child was tested for drugs at a hospital, so – from their side – the police are trying to establish the origin of the party packs and substance,” Spies said.

When asked of any similar cases in the area, the police spokesperson replied that there had been no similar cases reported recently in George.

‘Mystery pills’ in chip packets

In an update on the case where police in Great Brak River in Mossel Bay were alerted to various incidents in which pills were found in packets of crisps in November last year, Spies said the investigation into the matter is still underway.

At the time, The Citizen reported that police spokesperson Sergeant Laurianne Botha said the pills were found in different brands of crisps, reportedly bought from spaza shops in Wolwedans, Greenhaven and Friemersheim.

Pills were found in various types of crisp packets in Mossel Bay’s Great Brak River area in November 2024. Picture: Supplied/ Saps

The supplier, Truda Foods, has however ruled out the possibility that pills could have ended up in its packets of chips.

At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for Truda Foods, Sloane Lang, said the only way it could have ended up in the chips is if someone opened the packets and put the pills inside.

