Police seize catalytic converters worth R5 million in Cape Town

Faizel Patel

The Maitland Police Flying Squad in the Western Cape has seized catalytic converters with an estimated street value of R 5 million.

Three suspects were also handcuffed during the intelligence driven operation in Killarney Gardens in Cape Town on Thursday after they were found in possession of presumed stolen property.

Hijacked truck

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said members of the Maitland Flying Squad were busy with patrols when they received information that the cargo of a hijacked truck was stored at a warehouse in Killarney Gardens.

“The members proceeded to the address and upon arrival at the premises, they accosted two men who were visibly nervous and could not even respond to questions posed at them. The members then proceeded to search the entire premises. Their persistence was rewarded when they confiscated a huge consignment of catalytic converters.”

Catalytic converters seized

“Whilst the team were busy with the seizure, a man, claiming to be the manager, arrived at the business premises. He was stopped in his tracks before trying to evade an arrest Members ensued with a search of his vehicle, found and confiscated more converters that was concealed in his car’s trunk,” Swartbooi said.

Swartbooi said the trio aged between 30 and 40 are facing charges of possession of presumed stolen property.

“Once charged the trio are expected to make their court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate court on the mentioned charge,” he said.

ALSO READ: Pastor accuses Reiger Park cops of lying as cable stolen in front of police station

Foreign national arrested

Meanwhile, four foreign nationals were arrested for tampering with essential infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects were handcuffed during an operation by the Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT) in Umlazi.

Stealing cables

Officers recovered fibre and electric cables with an estimated value of R250 000, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said.

“Police were patrolling along Sibusiso Mdakane Road when they spotted a vehicle offloading suspicious-looking property. As they were approaching the vehicle in order to investigate police noticed four men peeling off cables,” she said.

ALSO READ: ALSO READ: Foreign nationals nabbed for tampering with essential infrastructure