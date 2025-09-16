Woman shot dead at popular pub and restaurant in Durban, KZN

The pub said an 'altercation between a husband and wife turned into a domestic violence incident.'

A 48-year-old woman has been shot dead in what is believed to be a domestic dispute at a popular pub and restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Security company dRK Tactical Response Unit said its officers responded following reports of two gunshots at Waxy O’Connors just after 1:32pm on Monday.

Armed response

“An armed response officer was dispatched to investigate and observed multiple individuals fleeing from a local restaurant. The officer immediately called for backup.

“The backup vehicle, accompanied by the area manager, arrived on scene and discovered one female victim with gunshot wounds, and a male suspect, the alleged shooter, was still present at the scene, which was located inside the restaurant,” the company said.

Surrender

dRK said the alleged shooter surrendered without resistance and was restrained and handcuffed by its officers.

“It was established that a domestic altercation between the husband and wife escalated, resulting in the husband drawing his firearm and shooting the female victim twice.

“Westville Saps and other law enforcement agencies arrived shortly thereafter and took over the investigation and control of the crime scene. The scene was handed over to Saps for further investigation.

Domestic dispute

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on scene on Jan Hofmeyer Road in Westville, they found Saps and multiple security officials already in attendance.

“Medics were shown into the pub and shown to where a female believed to be in her late forties was found unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound. Paramedics assessed the lady, but found no signs of life, and the patient was declared deceased on the scene.”

“At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown; however, it is believed to have been a domestic dispute. Saps Westville was in attendance and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Arrest

Waxy O’Connors said they are aware of an incident that occurred at Waxy’s Westville.

“An altercation between a husband and wife turned into a domestic violence incident. Police and forensics are conducting a full investigation into the altercation. The husband has been arrested.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. Saps Westville is in attendance and will be investigating further,” it said.

Waxy O’Connors said it will provide further updates, adding, “We are devastated by this isolated, tragic incident and the outcome.”

KZN police confirmed that a 63-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife.

