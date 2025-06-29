Police probe double murder in Nyanga, Cape Town

This is the fourth shooting in Cape Town in the past week.

Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double murder in Cape Town.

This comes after two people were murdered in Bush Street, White City, Nyanga, on Sunday morning.

Double murder

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Swartbooi said Nyanga detectives are hard at work pursuing all available leads in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the double murder.

According to reports, unknown gunmen entered the dwelling and opened fire on the two victims, aged 23 and 25. Both victims did not survive the onslaught on their lives and were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The unknown assailants fled the scene, and they are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack now forms part of the police investigation. Nyanga police are investigating two counts of murder,” Swartbooi said.

Shootings

Police have appealed to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.

This is the fourth shooting in Cape Town this week.

On Saturday, seven people were killed in a mass shooting at a house in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the motive for the shooting is being investigated.

“At approximately 3.30am, Saps members on patrol were alerted to the shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the bodies of seven men, all with gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary information suggests that the victims were socialising in the kitchen when they were ambushed by unknown assailants. Three other men who were asleep elsewhere in the house at the time of the attack escaped unharmed,” Traut said.

Vigilante attack

Last week, three people were killed in a vigilante-style attack at the Samora Machel informal settlement on Wednesday.

It is understood that the bodies of three men, aged between 26 and 35, were discovered around 8am in different locations within close proximity of each other.

On Thursday, a shooting incident in Nyanga during an apparent hijacking led to the deaths of three suspected hijackers.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has expressed deep concern and outrage following the series of mass killings.

