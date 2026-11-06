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Police hunt three suspects after Trichardt shooting claims lives of two brothers

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

3 minute read

6 November 2026

09:35 pm

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The suspects allegedly fled empty-handed after opening fire on three family members inside their home.

Police hunt three suspects after Trichardt shooting claims lives of two brothers

Police are searching for three suspects after two brothers were killed and their father critically injured in a Trichardt shooting. Picture: iStock

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Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for three suspects following a fatal shooting in Trichardt.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) two men were killed and another was seriously injured during an alleged attempted house robbery at around 3am on Friday.

“According to reports, police received a complaint of a shooting at the residence and immediately responded,” Saps regional spokesperson Sergeant Thulisile Magagula said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, they found three male family members, who had sustained gunshot wounds inside the house.”

Three armed suspects allegedly stormed home

Magagula said preliminary investigations indicated that three armed suspects allegedly gained entry into the house by forcibly opening the window.

The occupants reportedly woke up and found the suspects inside their home.

“One of the suspects allegedly opened fire, shooting the 52-year-old father and his two sons, aged 19 and 22,” Magagula said.

“The suspects subsequently fled the scene without taking any valuables.”

Two family members killed in shooting

Emergency medical services declared the 19-year-old son dead at the scene, while the father and 22-year-old son were rushed to a medical facility for treatment.

However, the 22-year-old son was certified dead upon arrival.

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The father remains in a critical condition.

Magagula said the mother and two other children who were inside the house during the incident escaped unharmed.

Police open double murder investigation

Police have opened cases of double murder, attempted murder and attempted house robbery.

No arrests have been made so far, and the three suspects remain at large.

As investigations continue, Saps is appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist in tracing and arresting the suspects to contact the detectives on 082 497 4729 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10 111.

“Information can also be sent via the My SAPS app, and callers may opt to remain anonymous. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” Magagula said.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, has vowed that police will work around the clock to ensure that perpetrators are swiftly brought to book.”

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manhunt Mpumalanga nohwb nopremh nopreml nopremm shooting South African Police Service (SAPS)
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