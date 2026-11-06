Here’s how the eight metros stand as the IEC begins to wrap up results

Nationally, 92% of the votes had been confirmed as of 8pm on Friday, however, some metros have yet to reach 80%.

Going into the final stretch of the results declarations, an approximate picture of who will have the electoral upper hand in key metros is emerging.

The DA had a strong showing across the board but is likely to gain an outright majority in only one of the eight metropolitan municipalities.

Gauteng’s darkhorse emerged in the shape of ActionSA, who may now be torn between settling its feud with the DA, or backing an ANC that was somewhat abandoned in the north.

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Surprising many, the South African Communist Party (SACP) capitalised on its separation from the ANC to post strong numbers in the Eastern Cape.

The EFF, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party), Patriotic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) rounded out the regulars in the eight metros.

Eight metro results so far

The percentages were as of 8pm on Friday and were subject to change as the IEC verifies and finalises the official tallies.

Here are the top five parties in each of the eight metropolitan municipalities:

Johannesburg

With 70% of the votes counted, the most publicised mayoral race should see the DA fall short of an outright majority, but with a significant chunk that will strengthen its coalition-forming hand.

DA: 38.8%

ANC: 18.21%

ActionSA: 15.81%

EFF: 6.58%

MK: 5.16%

Tshwane

Again, the DA has a large portion of the voter share with 15% still to go, but incumbent coalition partners ActionSA and the ANC have enough to reinstate the previous administration.

DA: 33.13%

ActionSA: 22.79%

ANC: 21.08%

FF+: 7.12%

EFF: 5.97%

Ekurhuleni

Sticking to the trend in Gauteng, voters favoured the DA, but at volumes that still leave the door open for coalitions to scupper the dreams of the blue party. Ekurhuleni had confirmed 84% of its votes.

DA: 30.77%

ANC: 21.72%

ActionSA: 18.75%

MK: 6.83%

EFF: 6.42%

Cape Town

Mayoral incumbent Geordin Hill-Lewis called Cape Town as early as Thursday morning, with his projection of 58% proving accurate with 16% of the vote still to be tabulated.

DA: 58.84%

ANC: 12.04%

PA: 3.82%

FF+: 3.58%

EFF: 3.5%

eThekwini

Further than expected from the 50% they craved, MK party supporters protested outside the provincial results centre demanding they not be robbed of votes. With 30% still to go, this may be the most heated metro race in the country.

MK: 40.31%

DA: 23.69%

ANC: 16.83%

IFP: 6.9%

ActionSA: 2.78%

Mangaung

In an under-reported two-horse race that is 99% completed, the DA and ANC are neck and neck, followed by six parties under 10%.

ANC: 33.86%

DA: 33.71%

EFF: 8.47%

Freedom Front Plus: 5.99%

PA: 4.25%

Nelson Mandela Bay

In the home of Gqeberha, where 94% of votes have been confirmed, the DA is closer here to 50% than any of the other metros, but will the opposition parties club together to deny them the mayoral chains?

DA: 44.39%

ANC: 25.47%

EFF: 5.47%

SACP: 3.21%

PA: 2.86%

Buffalo City

With 100% of the results declared in Buffalo City, no party earned an outright majority but former Transkei leader General Bantu Holomisa’s UDM is well-positioned to prove themselves kingmakers.