JUST IN: Police intercept R200m cocaine shipment at OR Tambo

The cocaine packed into two consignments, - suitcases and cargo boxes was seized on Tuesday, 26 August 2026.

A massive drug haul worth millions of rand was intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport, east of Johannesburg.

The South African Police Service (Saps) at the airport seized cocaine packed into two consignments- suitcases and cargo boxes on Tuesday, 26 August 2026.

Drug bust

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Saps members attached to the OR Tambo International Airport, working with other law enforcement authorities, including Customs officials, intercepted the two separate consignments of cocaine.

“In the first incident, two large travel suitcases were intercepted at the airport terminal. The suitcases contained blocks of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 84 kilograms,” Mathe said.

“In a separate interception at the cargo section, four boxes containing approximately 250 kilograms of suspected cocaine, packed into 220 blocks, were seized. The combined estimated street value of the seized cocaine is more than R200 million.”

No arrests

Mathe added that no arrests have been made at this stage following the discovery of the drugs.

“Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the importation and distribution of the drugs.”

Picture: Saps

Drug trafficking

The Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane commended the multidisciplinary team for its vigilance and continued efforts to disrupt drug trafficking through the country’s major international entry points.

“The vigilance of our members at this strategic port of entry ought to be commended. On a monthly basis, we continue to intercept large quantities of drugs and disrupt the activities of drug mules. These successes send a strong message that we will not allow South Africa to be used as a transit point or market for illicit drugs,” said Dimpane.

“We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to detect, intercept and dismantle drug trafficking networks,” said Dimpane.

Picture: Saps

The recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.